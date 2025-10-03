Man and woman due in court after Coalisland car chase

TWO people have been charged to court following a police pursuit in the Coalisland area yesterday.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage and a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today.
Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman has also been charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving, and cruelty to children.
She is due to appear before the same court on October 22.
