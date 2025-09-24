Man and woman due in court after drugs seized in Strabane

TWO people have been charged to court following the seizure of a number of items during a planned search at a property in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane this morning.

The two – a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman – have been charged with a number of drug related offences including possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

They are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.