Advertisement

Man arrested after alleged assault in Gallows Hill area of Omagh

  • 18 November 2025
Man arrested after alleged assault in Gallows Hill area of Omagh
Police attended reports of an assault in St Patrick's Terrace on Tuesday morning. Photo: Michael Cullen
Callum McGuiganBy Callum McGuigan - 18 November 2025
Less than a minute

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following reports of an alleged assault in the Gallows Hill area of Omagh.

Two police cars responded to a reported incident in St Patrick’s Terrace this morning.

A police spokesperson said, “(We) received a report of an assault in the St Patrick’s Terrace area of Omagh on Tuesday, November 18.

“At this stage, it is not believed that serious injury was sustained.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and remains in custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Related posts:

Man assaulted in Omagh in early hours of yesterday morning Many storm-damaged trees to be cut down at Omagh cemetery Omagh housing conference aims to tackle huge challenges
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY