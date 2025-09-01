Man arrested after being found to be carrying knife in Dungannon

A COOKSTOWN man who faced multiple charges including possession of a knife, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and common assault has been handed a suspended jail sentence after failing to engage with probation services.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Jose Goncalves, aged 50, of Molesworth Street.

The court heard that on May 24, 2024, police approached Goncalves in the Irish Street area of Dungannon as he was seen acting suspiciously.

Following a search, Goncalves was found in possession of a four-inch flick knife. The court also heard that, during a separate incident on October 11, 2024, Goncalves assaulted a woman in the Dungannon area. He also damaged a garden gate and was heard ranting excessively in the area.

A defence solicitor told the court that Goncalves did not engage with probation services due to a two-year battle with cancer. It was also heard that he was only in possession of the flick knife as he had been using it to open boxes earlier that day.

District Judge Rafferty warned Goncalves that he had ‘used up his last chance’. The defendant was handed a five-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a two-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the injured party.

He was also ordered to pay £40 for the damage caused.