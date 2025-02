A man has been arrested following a car chase through Strabane.

The incident happened around 11am yesterday after the PSNI received ‘numerous’ reports about a vehicle travelling from Derry in the direction of Strabane.

When police officers tried to stop the car, the driver refused to do so and was pursued before eventually being stopped and arrested.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said a 19-year-old man has been charged with burglary and a number of driving-related offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle, driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to stop for police.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on March 13.