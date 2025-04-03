Man arrested after car crashed into two vehicles in Omagh

A MAN was today remanded in custody at Strabane Magistrates Court after he ran away from police in Omagh last night.

Stefan Balaz, 24, of Holmview Mews, Omagh, was charged with driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, resisting police, no insurance, failing to wear a seatbelt, assault on police, failing to stop at an accident, failing to report an accident and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

These charges all relate to an incident just after 3am last night when police said that they saw Balaz at Campsie Service Station in Omagh speaking to a member of staff.

Police said they saw a car in the forecourt that was running but no driver was inside.

A few minutes later, Balaz left the forecourt on foot.

Police remained close to the service station and sometime later Balaz returned, went inside the car, and drove off.

Police followed Balaz who drove close to near where he lives.

When Balaz discovered he was being followed by the PSNI officers, he jumped out of the moving car, which collided into two parked cars nearby.

Officers chased Balaz and restrained him after he tripped and fell.

An officer in court said that Balaz ‘violently struggled’ with officers and landed a kick on one.

He was arrested and brought to a nearby custody suite and made admissions to the charges.

Balaz’s solicitor applied for bail but the application was rejected By District Judge Oonagh Mullan and he was remanded in custody.

It was revealed that Balaz was currently out on bail after he was charged with similar offences last February at Laganiside courthouse, which included driving without insurance and assault on a police officer.

Balaz will appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on April 29.