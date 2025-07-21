Man arrested after car stolen in Omagh yesterday

POLICE have arrested a 35-year-old man following the theft of a car in Omagh.
Chief Inspector Dodds said: “Shortly before 6:30pm on Sunday, 20th July, we received a report that a residential property had been entered in the Pinewood Avenue area and that car keys, along with the occupants vehicle, were stolen.
“A short time later, we received a further two reports of a car driving erratically and being driven into a garden before leaving the scene.
“While searching for the vehicle, officers came across a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Donaghanie Road involving the stolen car. The driver attempted to flee from police but was detained a short time later.
“Officers recognised this man as having also been involved in a theft that occurred Saturday, 19th July.
“He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary and motoring offences. He remains in custody at this time.”
