Man arrested after drugs find in Strabane released on bail

POLICE say a 19-year-old man, arrested by police following searches in Strabane yesterday, February 12, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The searches resulted in the seizure of suspected Class A, B and C drugs, as well as two suspected imitation firearms, cash, drugs-related paraphernalia, fireworks and several electronic devices.

The searches involved officers from multiple departments, including the local Sperrin Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), Tactical Support Group, District Support Team and the Dog Unit, with police dogs Cooper and Marshall assisting.

As part of follow-up investigations, the 19-year-old man was arrested.