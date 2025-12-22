Man arrested after drugs operation uncovered in Pomeroy

A man has been arrested in connection with a ‘sophisticated underground cannabis’ operation in Tyrone.

Police said the criminal activity was in the Pomeroy area.

“Over the past few days, officers from Tactical Support Group and Omagh Criminal Investigation Department have been conducting a search of a sophisticated underground cannabis grow in the Pomeroy area,” said s PSNI spokesperson.

“A 39 year old man was arrested and subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Police have not released any more details about the operation.