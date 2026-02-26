Man arrested after firearm found during search of Benburb house

A man was arrested today after a firearm and ammunition was found in a house in Benburb.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested by detectives from Mid Ulster CID during a proactive search in the area.

A police spokesperson said a firearm and ammunition were seized along with a large quantity of fireworks and a number of marine flares during the operation at a property on Ballyvaddy Road.

“The arrested man was questioned on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences,” added the spokesperson.

“He was subsequently released on bail to return for further questioning following additional police enquiries.”