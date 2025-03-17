Man arrested after Omagh assault

THE police are appealing for information following an assault in the John Street area of Omagh in the early hours of this morning.

One man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and assault on police. He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “At approximately 1.15am officers on patrol came across an altercation between two men and intervened, resulting in both officers being struck.

“Anyone who witnessed the altercation or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 101 17/03/25.”