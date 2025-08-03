BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Man arrested after reports of suspicious activity in Strabane

  • 3 August 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 3 August 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE investigating numerous reports of a man acting suspiciously in Strabane have made an arrest.

Chief Inspector Craig, said: “It was reported on Saturday 2nd August, at around 11am, that a man had gained entry into a house in the Springhill Park area, after attempting to enter into a number of properties in the area.

“Officers attended and acted swiftly to arrest the man, aged 20, on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage.

“The man remains in custody at this time.”

Highlighting the importance of crime prevention measures, Chief Inspector Craig, continued: “It is important that we all work together to make our community safer for everyone.

“Reporting any activity that raises your suspicions promptly to the police will help to deter criminals and reduce crime in your area.

“To ensure your safety and security of your home, make sure your doors are always locked, with windows secured, even if you are in the house, especially overnight.

“We have lots of information on home and personal security on our website at https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe

“Your local crime prevention officer is available to provide further assistance via our non-emergency number 101.”

