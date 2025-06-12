Man arrested after Strabane hoax incident released

A man arrested in connection with a hoax security alert in Strabane has been released.

The incident caused widespread disruption in the town on Tuesday.

The alarm was raised after a suspicious device was discovered in a vehicle in the Evish Square area area was reported to police at around 9:10am.

A number of families were evacuated from their homes.

Following a public safety operation, and examination by Ammunition Technical Officers, the device was determined to be a hoax.

Police say line of enquiry is that the hoax device was directed at a property that was frequented by a serving PSNI officer.

A man, aged 39 years old, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of terrorism offences, placing an article causing a bomb hoax and criminal damage.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The spokesperson added: “As the investigation continues, detectives continue to anyone who was in the area of Evish Square and noticed any suspicious or unusual activity, or anyone who has information about this incident, to call 101, quoting reference number 275 of 10/06/25 or, submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”