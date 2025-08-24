Man arrested after taser gun and drugs seized in Cookstown

A man has been arrested after a taser gun and drugs were found in Cookstown.

A PSNI spokesperson said District Crime Support Team carried out a search at a property in the town last Wednesday, August 20.

“As a result, they seized a quantity of Class C controlled drugs and a taser,” said the spokesperson.

“One male has been arrested and charged to court.

“We remain committed to protecting our communities by removing harmful drugs and dangerous weapons from our streets.

“If you have concerns about drug activity in your area, please contact police on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”