BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Man arrested after taser gun and drugs seized in Cookstown

  • 24 August 2025
Man arrested after taser gun and drugs seized in Cookstown
A police image of the taser weapon and drugs seized by police in Cookstown.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 24 August 2025
Less than a minute

A man has been arrested after a taser gun and drugs were found in Cookstown.

A PSNI spokesperson said District Crime Support Team carried out a search at a property in the town last Wednesday, August 20.

“As a result, they seized a quantity of Class C controlled drugs and a taser,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

“One male has been arrested and charged to court.

“We remain committed to protecting our communities by removing harmful drugs and dangerous weapons from our streets.

“If you have concerns about drug activity in your area, please contact police on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Related posts:

Special event in Cookstown aimed at new business owners Tyrone singer strikes the right chord at Celtic festival Police release photo of Cookstown man convicted of raping child

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn