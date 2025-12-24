Man arrested after two women sexually assaulted in the Moy

POLICE in Dungannon are investigating the sexual assault of two females in the Square, Moy in the early hours of Sunday.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident on December 21.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of the Square close to the junction with Benburb Road between 1.30am and 2.15am and witnessed anything suspicious or concerning to contact police.

“We would also appeal to motorists who were in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 213 of 21/12/2025.”