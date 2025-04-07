Man arrested after weekend crash in Clogher released on bail

A 32-year-old man arrested in relation to a serious road traffic collision in Augher in the early hours of yesterday morning has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 5am on the Annaghilla Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Medical treatment was provided to the passenger of a Seat Leon, a man aged in his 20s, who had sustained a serious head injury as a result of the collision.

“He was taken onward to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a serious, but stable condition. The driver of a transit van, also involved in the collision, was unharmed.

“Following a search of the nearby area, officers located the suspect driver of the Seat Leon on an adjoining road.

“The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences including; causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report where an accident occurred causing damage and injury.

“He remains in custody at present as enquiries continue. Meanwhile, the road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 246 06/04/25.”