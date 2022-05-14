Man arrested as fire engulfs car in Fintona

A 43-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of motoring offences in Fintona, following dramatic scenes of a car alight in Fintona yesterday evening.

Traffic was halted, and onlookers watched on from a distance as clouds of grey and white smoke billowed into the air, and fire engulfed the vehicle.

Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service successfully quelled the flames.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, a police spokesperson said that enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

“Police received a report of a vehicle on fire in the Main Street area of Fintona at around 9.00pm.

“Officers attended and arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of motoring offences.

“He remains in custody at this stage.”

They added, “The fire was extinguished by our colleagues in NIFRS.”

Enquiries are continuing, and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact ‘101’, quoting reference number ‘1777’ of ‘13/05/22’.

Photo credit: Sean McQuaid of We Are Tyrone/Ulster Herald