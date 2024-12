DETECTIVE from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have arrested a man and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of around £200,000 in Ballygawley yesterday afternoon.

The factory was uncovered at an address in the Dungannon Road area of the town, and a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Monaghan said, “Shortly before 3pm, officers were called to an address in the Dungannon Road area.

Advertisement

“A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered, and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis. He remains in custody at this time.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. Our investigation is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information that could be of assistance to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.