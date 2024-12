A MAN arrested in Strabane this morning by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit has been released.

Police said detectives from the unit carried out a search in the town this morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 40-year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson this evening said the man had been released following questioning.

“The investigation continues,” added the spokesperson.