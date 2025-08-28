BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Man arrested during drugs operation in Cookstown

  • 28 August 2025
A man has been arrested after a drugs operation in Cookstown earlier today.

Officers from the PSNI’s organised crime branch conducted a search in the area this morning along with colleagues from the tactical support group.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As a result, one male has been arrested for Possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, Possession of Class B drug and Possession of criminal property.

“If you have information about drug dealing in your community – let us know.”

