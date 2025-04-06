Man arrested following Augher RTC earlier today

POLICE have arrested a man in connection with a serious road traffic collision in Augher that occurred earlier today.

The PSNI said that they received a report of a two-vehicle collision shortly after 5am this morning.

Officers at the scene arrested the driver of one of the vehicles, a Seat Leon, on suspicion of driving offences, including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report where an accident occurred causing damage and injury.

The 32-year-old man remains in custody as police continue their enquiries.

A passenger in the Seat Leon received medical treatment for a serious head injury, whilst the driver of the other vehicle, a white van, was unharmed.

Inspector Hughes of the PSNI said, “We received a report shortly after 5am this morning, of a two-vehicle collision on the Annaghilla Road. Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Medical treatment was provided to the passenger of a Seat Leon, a man aged in his 20s, who had sustained a serious head injury as a result of the collision.

“He was taken onwards to hospital for treatment of his injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition. The driver of a transit van, also involved in the collision, was unharmed.

“Following a search of the nearby area, officers located the suspect driver of the Seat Leon on an adjoining road.

“The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report where an accident occurred causing damage and injury.

“He remains in custody at present as enquiries continue. Meanwhile, the road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 246 06/04/25.”