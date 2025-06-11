Man arrested following Strabane hoax

DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have made an arrest following Tuesday’s hoax security alert in Strabane.

According to a statement from police yesterday (Wednesday), one line of enquiry is that the hoax device was directed at a property that was frequented by a serving PSNI officer.

A man, aged 39 years old, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of terrorism offences, placing an article causing a bomb hoax and criminal damage. He remained in custody as of yesterday.

A vehicle and a number of other items were also seized during a search and will be subject to forensic examination.

As the investigation continues, detectives continue to anyone who was in the area of Evish Square and noticed any suspicious or unusual activity, or anyone who has information about this incident, to call 101, quoting reference number 275 of 10/06/25 or, submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org/