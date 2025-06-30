Man arrested after van collides with gates in Carrickmore

A 21 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs after a van collided with the gates at a memorial on Drumnakilly Road in Carrickmore last night, Sunday June 29.

The crash was reported at around 11.20 pm and upon police arrival, the van was discovered to be empty. However, the driver was located a short time later and arrested.

He has since been released on bail to allow for additional enquiries and will return for further questioning on a future date.