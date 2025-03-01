This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Man arrested in connection with Dungannon murder

  • 1 March 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 March 2025
A 30-year-old man has been arrested today in connection to the murder in Dungannon on Thursday.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering the 70-year-old man in a flat in the Corrainey Park area.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said, “Our officers remain at the scene today, as we continue to work to establish the full circumstances that led to this senseless attack.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

