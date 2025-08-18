BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Man arrested in connection with fight in Dungannon town centre

  • 18 August 2025
Police officers on patrol in Dungannon town centre in recent days.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 August 2025
Less than a minute

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following an altercation in the centre of Dungannon last week.

Around 4.45pm on Thursday, it was reported that a number of men were fighting in the Irish Street/Shambles Lane area of the town centre.

Some of the men were said to have been armed with knives.

By the time, officers arrived on the scene the fight was over.

Police said the 27-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers had maintained a ‘visible presence’ in the area following the disturbance.

