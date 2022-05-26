Man arrested in connection with firearms incident

A 48-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Strabane by detectives from Strand Road in Derry investigating a firearms incident last month.
The arrest was made during a search operation at an address in Strabane this morning (May 26). The man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he will be questioned by detectives.
Video footage that emerged of the incident shows a masked gunman firing shots into the air in a cemetery where a number of people are present and look on. Following enquiries, detectives believe the incident occurred in Strabane last month.
