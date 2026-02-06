Man arrested in Cookstown is wanted by police in Lithuania

A MAN wanted in Lithuania has been arrested in connection with a suspected cannabis factory in Cookstown.

Donatas Kyliokas, 41, whose address is given as Perimeter Road South, Gatwick, England, faces multiple charges. He is accused of handling stolen goods, namely two Kia cars believed to have gone missing in England, and of fraudulently altering a vehicle registration mark. These offences date to June 11, 2025.

Kyliokas is also accused of cultivating the Class B drug cannabis, supplying the drug, and possessing it, as well as damaging property in the Cookstown area. These charges date from December 5 and 6 of last year.

At Strabane Magistrates’ Court yesterday, a police officer told the court he could link Kyliokas to the offences, a connection that was not challenged by the defence.

During the short hearing, Kyliokas was denied bail after it emerged that he is wanted in Lithuania for removing an electronic ankle tag and is in the process of being deported.

The court heard that the two stolen cars were recovered in the Antrim area but had been stolen in England.

Police say both cars had been altered and fitted with identical false number plates.

Forensic examinations revealed Kyliokas’ DNA and blood inside the vehicles.

Kyliokas denied owning the cars during police interviews, claiming he may have rented them, before refusing to answer further questions.

Kyliokas was also arrested in the Cookstown area on December 6 after police linked him to the cultivation of cannabis at a property on Kincur Road, where his fingerprints were found. He faces additional charges of possession and supplying the drug.

Kyliokas denies all the charges against him.

His solicitor told the court that he believes his client is unlikely to be tried on any of the charges for at least a year, citing ongoing issues with the Crown Court and the current barristers’ strike as factors in the bail decision.

He also said that Kyliokas’ partner, who lives in the Antrim area, had offered to provide a cash surety.

District Judge Alanah McSorley described Kyliokas, who has a record in multiple European countries, including Lithuania, Germany and Scotland, as a flight risk with a significant risk of reoffending, and refused him bail.

He is due to appear before Dungannon court next Wednesday.