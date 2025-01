A man arrested in Dungannon following reports of a firearm being pointed at a taxi driver early this morning, has now been released following questioning.

Whilst extensive searches in the area yielded no results and the police cordon in Market Square has been removed, members of the public who come across any suspicious items, or anything they believe may be a firearm, should contact police immediately.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and witnesses or those with information can get in touch with detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 150 27/01/25.