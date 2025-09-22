Man arrested after vehicle crashes into police car in Moy

A man was arrested in Moy on Saturday after a vehicle collided with a police car.

On Saturday morning, police officers were conducting a vehicle check point on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon when a white BMW failed to stop.

A short time later, police again observed the same vehicle in Moy. When signalled to stop, the BMW collided with a police vehicle before making off.

The vehicle was later located in Maghera, where a man was arrested on suspicion of several motoring offences, including no insurance, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.