Man arrested after vehicle crashes into police car in Moy

A man was arrested in Moy on Saturday after a vehicle collided with a police car.
On Saturday morning, police officers were conducting a vehicle check point on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon when a white BMW failed to stop.
A short time later, police again observed the same vehicle in Moy. When signalled to stop, the BMW collided with a police vehicle before making off.
The vehicle was later located in Maghera, where a man was arrested on suspicion of several motoring offences, including no insurance, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.
