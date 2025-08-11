Man arrested in Moy had ‘ideations to harm people’, court told

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody for allegedly possessing explosives at his Moy home.

It was while in custody for separate motoring offences that a call came in to police from a relative of Barry McCann, from Oakfield Gardens, to say ‘bomb-making equipment’ had been discovered in his bedroom.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

He explained McCann came to police attention earlier last Friday, August 8, following a hit-and-run incident at Killyman Road, Moy.

On arrival, officers discovered a car embedded into the rear of the vehicle in front which in turn shunted into another.

Witnesses described seeing a male running away from the scene towards Oakfield Gardens.

A description was provided and police attended McCann’ home, but on being spoken to he provided a false name.

Because the vehicle airbags had deployed he was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for assessment and while there, disclosed to police he had ‘ideations to harm people’.

CCTV of the collision was obtained which showed McCann driving on the wrong side of the road and leaping from the car while it was still rolling before it crashed into the vehicle in front.

One victim told police he had observed McCann pull out in front of a lorry, then drive ‘erratically’ around Moy Square.

After assessment, he was discharged into police custody and while being interviewed on the motoring matters, a relative contacted police stating ‘bomb-making equipment’ had been found in his bedroom.

A glass jar was found to contain petrol and there was also black powder and matches.

Local residents had to be evacuated from their homes which included children and elderly persons.

Specialist army technical officers attended and it was confirmed to be a viable improvised explosive device.

A controlled explosion was carried out.

Searches revealed a further eight similar viable devices in a built-in wardrobe which were also made safe by controlled explosions,

In addition,10 mobile phones were seized, most of which appeared to be new as well as a number of SIM cards.

The reporting person said McCann had been spending a lot of time in his bedroom and a garden shed.

A defence barrister advised the hit-and-run charges as well as careless driving without a licence or insurance and obstructing police were all admitted.

There was no application for bail and the defence urged the motoring charges to be dealt with but District Judge Alana McSorley refused and instead ordered pre-sentence reports.

Remanding McCann in custody, Judge McSorley ruled he is to undergo psychiatric assessment.

The case will be mentioned again at Dungannon Magistrates Court next month.