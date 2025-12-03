Man arrested in Omagh in connection with serious assault in 2013

A man has been arrested in Omagh in connection with a serious assault which happened 12 years ago.

The man, who was wanted for questioning in relation to an assault in 2013, was arrested during an operation by Road Policing Interceptors in the town yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers also arrested another person during the operation in connection with a domestic-related breach of bail.

They also seized two vehicles for no insurance and issued a number of fixed penalty notices to motorists for defects to their vehicles.

Police have released no other information about the 2013 assault.