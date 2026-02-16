Advertisement

Man arrested in Pomeroy in connection with suspected drug crimes

  • 16 February 2026
A man was arrested in Pomeroy yesterday on suspected drug offences.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

There are no other details yet about the case.

“We remain committed to tackling drug dealing and keeping our communities safe,” added the police spokesperson.

“Drug activity harms individuals, families, and neighbourhoods — and we need your help to stop it.

“If you have information about drug dealing in your area, please report it: call police on 101; contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111; or submit information online via Crimestoppers.

“Your information could make a real difference.”

