Man arrested in Strabane connected to car theft

POLICE have arrested a man in Strabane in connection to a report of a stolen vehicle in Derry this morning (January 6).

A white Mercedes was reported stolen from Glendale Drive in the city shortly before 10.10am, and driven along Buncrana Road and over the Craigavon Bridge towards Strabane.

Within 30 minutes, the vehicle was located in Springhill Park in Strabane and is believed to have sustained damage to its wheels, bodywork, and a wing mirror.

Within one hour of the vehicle being reported stolen, police arrested a 21-year-old man in Strabane on suspicion of offenses, including taking a motor vehicle without authority.

The man remains in custody at this time.

Inspector McDermott said, “Thanks to the response of our officers, we were able to locate the vehicle and make an arrest.

“I want to thank the public for their help in relation to this incident and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle as it left the city and was driven towards Strabane, or who captured footage of it on their dash cam, to get in touch with us.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference 405 of 06/01/23.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/