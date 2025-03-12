This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Man arrested in Strabane for drugs charges to appear in court

  • 12 March 2025
POLICE have charged a man to court following a search of a property in the Bridge Street area of Strabane yesterday, during which seized suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were seized.

The man, aged 30, has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court sitting in Dungannon today, Wednesday, March 12.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

