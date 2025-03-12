Man arrested in Strabane for drugs charges to appear in court

POLICE have charged a man to court following a search of a property in the Bridge Street area of Strabane yesterday, during which seized suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were seized.
The man, aged 30, has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court sitting in Dungannon today, Wednesday, March 12.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)