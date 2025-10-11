BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Man arrested in Strabane in relation to alleged child sex offence

  • 11 October 2025
WeAre Tyrone - 11 October 2025
A man in his 40s has been arrested in the Strabane area this afternoon, Saturday, October 11, on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child.

“He remains in custody at this time,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

Police have not released any more details about the man’s arrest.

