Man arrested in Strabane in relation to alleged child sex offence

A man in his 40s has been arrested in the Strabane area this afternoon, Saturday, October 11, on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child.
“He remains in custody at this time,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
Police have not released any more details about the man’s arrest.
