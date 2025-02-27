Man arrested in Strabane to appear in court for drug offences

A MAN arrested in Strabane for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply is to appear in court this morning.
The 42-year-old man was charged with a number of offences including possession of a class A, B and C controlled drug, cultivating cannabis, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and fraud.
He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, February 27.
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges follow the man’s arrest following the search of a property in the Strabane area by local Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, along with District Support Team officers, on Tuesday, February 25.
