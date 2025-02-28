Man arrested in Strabane told police he was ‘the chosen one’

A MAN who identified himself as ‘the chosen one’ when confronted by police about an assault in Strabane has been sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court.

Emlyn O’Donnell, 42, whose only address was listed as Strabane, pleaded guilty to multiple offences.

On February 19, police were informed of an assault at a bar in Strabane and were given a description of the suspect.

Officers later located a man near McDonald’s restaurant in the town, noting cuts to his hands. When asked for identification, the man, later identified as O’Donnell, responded by claiming he was ‘the chosen one’.

O’Donnell was arrested and, while at the police station, became aggressive, grabbing a custody officer and ripping their shirt. During an interview, he admitted to the offences.

The court heard that while the victim of the assault did not make a statement, police observed cuts to their lip. It was also revealed that O’Donnell had 20 prior convictions in the Republic of Ireland, including for drugs and assault, but had no previous convictions in the North.

Defence solicitor Patrick Roche stated that O’Donnell had been in custody for a week and entered a guilty plea.

District Judge Ted Magill sentenced O’Donnell to three months in prison, suspended for two years.