Man arrested in Strabane yesterday released on police bail

  • 3 August 2025
A 20-year-old man arrested following a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Springhill Park area of Strabane yesterday has been released.

Earlier today, police said it was reported at around 11am that a man had gained entry into a house in the Springhill Park area, after attempting to enter into a number of properties in the area.

Officers attended and arrested the 20-year-old on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage.

A police spokesperson said he has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

