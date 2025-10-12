BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Man arrested in Strabane yesterday to appear in court tomorrow

  • 12 October 2025
Man arrested in Strabane yesterday to appear in court tomorrow
The case is due before Enniskillen court.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 12 October 2025
Less than a minute

A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area yesterday on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child is due to appear in court tomorrow.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, and arranging or facilitating the commission of sex offence against a child.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.

Advertisement

Related posts:

Company director charged after death of lorry driver on A5 Man charged with ramming police car was three times over limit Police trying to trace priest’s alleged victims, court told

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn