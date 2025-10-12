Man arrested in Strabane yesterday to appear in court tomorrow

A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area yesterday on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child is due to appear in court tomorrow.
He has been charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, and arranging or facilitating the commission of sex offence against a child.
A PSNI spokesperson said the man is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.
