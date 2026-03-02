Man arrested after arson attack on Crevenagh House in Omagh

A MAN has been arrested in relation to the arson attack last week which destroyed the historic Crevenagh House on the outskirts of Omagh.

The devastating blaze ripped through the property on Sunday, February 21.

Built more than 200 years ago, the destruction of the house has caused widespread anger and dismay among both the local community and those with a specific interest in protecting the built heritage of the Omagh area.

The PSNI has confirmed that a 32 year-old man was arrested last Tuesday. February 24, on suspicion of arson. He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted by the police.

An investigation was launched in the immediate aftermath of the fire, which destroyed the house. The building has been empty since being sold more than 20 years ago.

The property has gradually fallen into increasing dereliction during the past number of years. It was also among a number of old buildings in the Omagh area which have been subject to social media videos filmed and then posted online.

Flames from the burning house could be seen through the trees from many areas of the town centre, and the building was still smouldering with smoke on the following Monday morning.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire last week, the Omagh Heritage Group expressed concern that buildings such as Crevenagh House were falling into disrepair.

They have been calling for more to be done to protect historic properties, including Crevenagh House.

The house, which is situated in a heavily wooded area close to Omagh town centre, has been among the most important locally for centuries.

It was once owned by the Auckinleck family. A member of that same family was one of the first Vice-Presidents of the GAA following its formation in 1884.