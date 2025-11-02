Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Dungannon

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman sustained a serious leg injury in Dungannon.

The woman, who was in her 40s, sustained the injury inside a property in the Altmore Drive area.

The man, who was also aged in his 40s, was arrested in the Armagh area and remains in custody.

Advertisement

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said that the incident was reported at approximately 11.30am on Saturday morning.

“Officers attended, and administered first aid until colleagues from other emergency services arrived,” he said. “A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police conducted a number of enquiries and subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in the Armagh area.

“He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact 101, quoting reference 723 of 1/11/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/