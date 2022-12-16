Man arrested on suspicion of crime spree and assaulting pensioner

Two members of the public apprehended a 33-year-old man who was then arrested following his suspected involvement in a crime spree that included robbery, assault on a number of people including a pensioner, and the theft of multiple vehicles in County Donegal, Castlederg and Kileter yesterday.

Detective Inspector Finlay said, “At around 6:10pm, it was reported to colleagues from An Garda Síochána that a robbery had occurred at a shop in Castlefinn in County Donegal in which a sum of money was taken. The suspect made off in a vehicle that was abandoned at a property in the Fort Road area of Castlederg. The man then entered the property and took the keys to a grey Mitsubishi Shogun, before driving the vehicle into a field at the Aghalunny Road area of Killeter, where he then left it abandoned.

“Shortly after 7.05pm, it was reported he then made his way on foot to a property at the Ballymongan Road area of Killeter and approached the back door of the house. It was reported that the man made his way into the property and assaulted a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s during the incident. He then took the keys to a black Volkswagen Golf and then made off from the area. The man was later apprehended by two members of the public and brought to police.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, taking and driving away and various driving offences. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Enquiries are continuing and the police would like to would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1455 15/12/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .