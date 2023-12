A MAN was arrested in Strabane today following a number of police searches in the town.

Sperrin Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers, based at Strabane station, conducted two searches with the assistance of Tactical Support Group officers.

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located during the first search and taken away for further examination, alongside a quantity of cash and other items.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, possession of a Class A with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquires.

During the second search, officers seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs, cash, drug-related paraphernalia and fireworks.

Strabane NPT Sergeant Johnston said, “Through Operation Dealbreaker, we are committed to tackling every aspect of drug misuse. Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play. If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on 101.”