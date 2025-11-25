Man arrested over attacks on dual language road signs in Tyrone

A man has been arrested in connection with damage to dual language road signs in Tyrone.

Police said the 49-year-old man has been questioned in relation to damage caused to signs in the Coagh area.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and making threats to commit criminal damage. The has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Chief Inspector Ryan McConville said: “Anyone with information into damage being caused to these signs in the district is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number CW 1182 – 20/11/25. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”