Man assaulted during car hijacking in Castlederg

Detectives are appealing for information after a report a car was hijacked, and a man assaulted in the Castlederg area this morning.

Just before 6am, it was reported there had been a road traffic collision on Ballynaloan Road involving a Kia Sportage and a silver-coloured BMW.

Two men from the silver-coloured BMW are reported to have got out and assaulted the Kia driver before taking his car. The victim was treated at the scene by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for facial injuries. It’s reported the silver vehicle was set on fire.

Advertisement

At around 6.45am, police located a car on fire close to the junction of Mullagh road and Drumlegagh Road in Castlederg. No persons were located at the scene. It’s believed this may be the Kia that was stolen.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said, “This was a distressing and traumatic ordeal for the victim, who was not only subjected to an assault, but who also had his car stolen. Our enquiries are ongoing and, while we have made a number of enquiries, I want to make a number of specific appeals.

“Do you have dashcam, or other footage, of the silver BMW just prior to the collision at 6am? Did you see the Kia that was reported stolen, being driven between Magheralough Road and Drumlegagh Road between 6am and 6.45am? Did you see anything suspicious in these areas, including any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner? If you have information which may assist us, call 101, and quote reference number 182 of 27/10/22.”