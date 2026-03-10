Police chase ended in Caledon after stinger devices deployed

A 37-minute police chase across Tyrone this week only ended when police officers deployed stinger devices, a court has been told.

A man appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with a number of offences in connection with dramatic chase.

Kyle Coulter (40), of Markethill Road, between Portadown and Tandragee, faces multiple charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, using a motor vehicle without insurance, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving as an unaccompanied L driver with no L plates displayed, and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury.

A police officer told the court that on the evening of Sunday, March 8, at approximately 6pm, officers on mobile patrol in the Dungannon area near Derryfubble Road saw a white flatbed Transit van driving erratically.

Refused to stop

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver refused, leading to a 37-minute pursuit in which the van reportedly exceeded 60mph, attempted to ram other vehicles, and drove through residential areas.

During the pursuit, the van reversed into officers in a patrol car, causing them ‘whiplash-like’ injuries.

Officers deployed three stinger devices before the vehicle eventually came to a stop on Killylea Road, Caledon.

Coulter was arrested and taken to Banbridge Custody Suite, where he admitted to driving away in a panic.

District Judge Conor Heaney questioned this due to the length of the pursuit.

During interview, police discovered that Coulter only held a learner’s licence and was unaccompanied, had no permission from the vehicle owner to drive it, and had no insurance.

Breath test

He initially failed a preliminary breath test but later recorded 20 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath in custody, below the North’s legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Coulter was also found in possession of a knife, which he claimed was a farming tool.

It was disclosed that Coulter has 28 previous convictions, 12 of which relate to driving offences.

He was released on bail under strict conditions, including a prohibition on driving and consuming alcohol, and a 9pm curfew.

Coulter is scheduled to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on April 1.