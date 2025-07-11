Man banned after driving at 119mph to Christening

A SESKINORE man caught driving at 119mph on the A4 dual carriageway has been banned from driving for three months.

Martin Gibson (34), of Carnalea Manor, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday,

where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that Gibson was detected travelling 49mph over the speed limit on March 16 while on his way to a Christening.

Advertisement

His defence counsel, Craig Patton, said Gibson was an ‘intelligent man’ who, ironically, worked for a motor insurance company.

He had been driving his girlfriend’s Mustang GT at the time, but has since been removed from her insurance policy and is no longer permitted to drive the car.

District Judge Francis Rafferty described the speed as ‘outrageous’ and told Gibson he should consider the potential consequences such a speed could have had for other road users.

In addition to the three-month disqualification, Gibson was fined £300.