Man banned from all Spar shops in Tyrone after alleged thefts

A 20-YEAR-OLD man accused of stealing five bottles of Buckfast from the same convenience store over three days has been banned from all Spar shops in Tyrone.

Pearse Ashton, of Coolnafranky Park, Cookstown, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court recently. Mr Ashton is charged with three counts of burglary relating to incidents between December 12 and 14 at the same Spar shop on Westland Road, Cookstown.

He was barred from the premises at the time of the alleged offences.

The court heard that CCTV footage allegedly shows Mr Ashton stealing a total of five bottles of Buckfast tonic wine over the three-day period. The value of the items taken was reported to be £32.25.

Defence counsel Colin Donnelly told the court that his client accepted the allegations, but described the offences as ‘technical burglaries’ because Mr Ashton was prohibited from entering the store. Police objected to bail at Mr Ashton’s home address due to its proximity to the shop.

An alternative bail address in Coagh was offered.

The court was told that Mr Ashton has 14 previous convictions, all of which were described as relevant.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Mr Ashton on his own bail of £500, subject to police approval of the proposed address. As part of his bail conditions, Mr Ashton was banned from consuming alcohol and must submit to alcohol testing by police if required.

He was also prohibited from entering any Spar shop in Tyrone.

The case is due to return to Dungannon Magistrates Court on January 14 for an update.