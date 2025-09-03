Man barked at police after telling them he identified as a dog

AN Aughnacloy man who told police he identifies as a dog has received a driving disqualification and fine for driving whilst unfit and resisting police.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court earlier today, Damien McClave (41), of Tramline Way, pleaded guilty to five charges which also included possession of ammunition without a certificate.

The court heard that on Saturday, December 14, last year police stooped McClave’s vehicle in the Tramline Way area and noted a smell of alcohol.

McClave refused to provide and sample of breath and was handcuffed when police uncovered a quantity of ammunition in the vehicle.

Upon resisting arrest, McClave was then brought into police custody where he was to be questioned.

While in custody, he told police that he identified as a dog and barked at them in response when questioned.

Returning McClave to his cell, police said that he crawled on his hands and knees and started behaving like a dog, sniffing their shoes and lifting his leg, pretending to urinate against his cell door.

A defence solicitor noted that McClave had entered an early plea and had no previous record.

Ahead of sentencing, District Judge Rafferty asked the defendant, “What are you identifying as today other than an idiot?”

McClave was disqualified from driving for 18 months and received multiple fines totalling £650.