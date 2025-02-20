Man before Omagh court on charges of ‘upskirting’ young girls

A MOUNTJOY man accused of ‘upskirting’ schoolgirls has been sent to the crown court for trial next month.

Robert Arnold, 47, of Colhoun Terrace, appeared at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for committal proceedings.

The former school bus driver faces four counts of outraging public decency, ten counts of possessing indecent images, and three counts of possessing child pornography, with the alleged offences occurring between October 2019 and April 2022.

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service stated there was a case to answer.

Arnold made no response to the charges and did not submit any written evidence.

District Judge Ted Magill granted him continuing bail, with an arraignment scheduled for March 18 at Dungannon Crown Court.